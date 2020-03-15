UAW, big three automakers enhancing protections for workers

Detroit's big three automaker companies will be enhancing more protections for manufacturing and warehouse workers as the coronavirus outbreak forces businesses to rethink strategies for protecting their employees.

Announced Sunday, the UAW said it was forming a COVID-19/Coronavirus Task Force in conjunction with Ford, General Motors and Fiat-Chrysler.

Each company's executive chairman will lead the task force, along with UAW President Rory Gamble.

"Workplace health and safety is a priority for us every day, all three companies have been taking steps to keep the COVID-19/coronavirus out of their facilities and during this national emergency, we will do even more working together," Gamble said in a statement. "We are focused on doing the right thing for our people, their families, our communities and the country. All options related to protecting against exposure to the virus are on the table."

Along with Gamble's statement, CEOs of GM, Ford, and FCA called the outbreak an "unprecedented situation" and all three companies will work jointly and will coordinate putting the proper tools in place.

That means enhanced visitor screening, increased cleaning and sanitizing of common areas and items that get touched a lot, as well as implementing safety protocols for potential exposure.

Regular updates are expected to follow as the task force identifies further enhancements that can be made, from additional social distancing to building up breaks and cleaning schedules.