UAW President Rory Gamble stepping down

United Auto Workers President Rory Gamble, who led the union through a corruption scandal and the coronavirus pandemic, is retiring effective June 30.

The 65-year-old Gamble took over the 397,000-member union in 2019 as federal prosecutors closed in on then-president Gary Jones in an embezzlement scheme.

Gamble fended off a threatened federal takeover by agreeing to spending controls and a court-appointed monitor to watch the union's business.

Gamble also agreed to let members decide whether they want to vote directly for union leaders.

That vote has to take place by November.