UAW rallys against Stellantis job cuts at Warren Truck

Hundreds of auto workers are upping the pressure on Stellantis to save their jobs with a rally near Warren Truck where the automaker recently announced the end of the second shift - cutting nearly 2,500 jobs.

FOX 2 spoke with UAW President Shawn Fain who says Stellantis must honor its commitments to its workers and the wheels they make.

FOX 2: "How much worse could this get for workers? Stellantis has been in flux for a while it seems."

"Well, I don’t know. That's up to the company," he said. "Look, they’re launching 20 products over the next two years and the commitments. They’ve made here they’re not honoring.

"So, if they don’t honor those commitments, it’s going to get worse. And we can’t just sit back and let that happen."

Stellantis says it’s continuing to navigate unrelenting challenges in the auto industry by streamlining their operations.

Part of that plan is to end production of the Ram 1500 Classic while refocusing production of the Wagoneer SUV.

However, Stellantis also points to a newly announced $97 million investment in Warren Truck which is part of a more than $400 million infusion into three Michigan plants.

But workers still want to give the executives an earful.

"There’s no call for it. You got two-thirds of the money in this corporation is being made right here in North America, and the idea that they want to take jobs from us is just crazy," said Bill Parker, Stellantis worker.

"Look at GM and look at Ford, we are not having these issues there," Fain said. "This isn’t market conditions so they can claim that all day long.

"GM just reported $4.4 billion in earnings this quarter so market conditions aren’t bad. It’s decisions that they’ve made at the top."