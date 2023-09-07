UAW strike looms as union, Big 3 automakers continue contract talks

There's only one week left for the United Auto Workers union and Big Three to reach an agreement before employees take to the picket line.

The union is looking for a 46% pay raise, a 32-hour work week with 40 hours of pay, and restoration of traditional pensions for new hires.

UAW President Shawn Fain said the union is prepared to strike against General Motors, Stellantis, and Ford if a tentative deal isn't reached by Sept. 14.

"We're willing to listen when they're willing to get real and then talk about our workers' issues," Fain said.

The union is set to meet with GM on Thursday morning. The UAW has also given a counter-proposal to Ford and is expected to receive a proposal from Stellantis this week.

On Thursday, Ford praised raises nearly 8,000 hourly employees who are part of the UAW received on Monday. According to the automaker, these raises were negotiated in 2019.

"These pay raises are an example of Ford’s commitment to improving the lives of our hourly workforce," said Bryce Currie, Ford vice president of manufacturing. "The negotiating teams nicknamed this deal ‘23 Jump Street’ because in 2023 a significant number of UAW-Ford team members would see a jump in pay. And we are offering further improvements in the next contract."

The release highlighting these raises comes not long after the union declined the offer Ford gave this year.

Last week, the UAW rejected Ford's offer, which included a 15% guaranteed combined increase in wages and better benefits over the life of the contract for hourly workers, according to a release.

Wages along with overtime and bonuses, would jump from under $80,000 last year to $92,000 in the first year of the deal, but the union leadership has said it's not quite a fair agreement.