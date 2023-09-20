UAW Strike: Stellantis makes updated offer as carmaker warns layoffs coming

Stellantis has issued another offer to the UAW on day six of the United Auto Workers union – and it comes on the same day they warned that layoffs are coming in plants in Ohio and Indiana.

The carmaker made its first offer since the strike started last week but offered no details on the offer, aside from confirming one was made on Tuesday.

"Stellantis officially passed a 5th offer yesterday, which focused on subcommittee open issues," Stellantis spokeswoman Jodi Tinson said.

No details were offered about the deal, which was announced the same day that Stellantis announced it has temporarily laid off 68 employees at a machining plant in Ohio and will likely need to lay off an estimated 300 other workers at factories in Indiana, due to the strike.

The previous offer from Stellantis included a 20% wage increase and lump sum payments to offset the cost of inflation. That was shot down by the union – which is asking for a 36% wage increase over four years.

Among the ripples now being felt are small auto parts suppliers like at mid-Michigan supplier CIE Newcor. Ford has also said it temporarily laid off workers due to workers walking off the line at the Wayne plant.

Without "serious progress" in negotiations, UAW President Shawn Fain said they would announce another series of strikes against the automakers this Friday.

On Wednesday, the UAW held a practice picket in Auburn Hills outside the Stellantis facility to show how serious and together they are.

"This actually allows us to show the company we’re serious. We're out here practicing to show solidarity also," UAW Region 1 Director Lashawn English said.

As we inch closer to the deadline, English stressed the need for the union to show the Big Three just how serious they are.

Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis are all showing varying degrees of optimism for progress in negotiations. Dr. Marick Masters from Wayne State University says the union's methods are going to require some major planning from Detroit's Big Three.

"I wouldn’t want to say they were aimed at giving the companies an upper hand in the bargaining. Clearly that is an option and they're going to have to think carefully about the extent they want the union to time these strikes and put them at their mercy. They will take whatever measures are necessary to preserve their operations," he said.

