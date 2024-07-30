Refugees fleeing war in Ukraine find their footing in Michigan

In the years since she fled war in Ukraine, Mariana Velhan has acquired a license, a car, and a job. It's the first time since Russia attacked her home that she has found her footing during an extremely uncertain time for her and her two sons.

But even with so much unknown, she's facing down the challenges in her life with the goal of making the most of it.

"You know, life all the time give us the right people in the right moment. Just don't be scared to use the opportunity," she said.

When war arrived, Velhan left Ukraine with two bags and her two boys, first arriving in Poland as a refugee. Then she went to Germany, followed by Mexico. Eventually, she made it to Oakland County where she now stays in her aunt's family in a two-bedroom apartment.

She first worked as a dishwasher and caretaker, walking or riding her bike to work.

But with life getting no easier, she reached out to the nonprofit Samaritas for help.

"Please get me some mattresses because we are sleeping on the floor," Velhan recalled. "I need help because I cannot manage it by myself."

Life has been busy for the organization, which has been taking in those fleeing war in Ukraine and helping get them established in Michigan. Just ask Liliana Masnytske, who was part of the first round of refugees to flee Ukraine when violence bubbled up in 2015.

"I know how it's hard," said Liliana Masnytske, who is now a supervisor at Samaritas and helps with post-resettlement at the group. "I was a doctor so we had a nice house - everything - so in one day you understand that you, two kids, your husband, and nothing."

She recalls spending the rest of her money and feeling alone during those moments.

She now channels those shared experiences toward helping refugees like Velhan find home. And her work isn't slowing down either as more arrive from Ukraine everyday.

"We didn't expect the war to continue the way it has - as long as it has and there really is no end in sight," said Kelli Dobner, the chief advancement officer for Samaritas. "Right now, we are seeing on average about 14 Ukrainian families or individuals coming into our care every single week."

Samaritas expects at least 2,000 refugees to arrive between October 2024 and September 2025. They will all need housing, furniture, and transportation - services that Samaritas provides.

"These people, they give me power, they give me energy, ‘come on Mariana, you can do this. You deserve better,'" Velhan said. "Inspired and I'm excited and I do want to help people - the same people as like me."

For more information: go to Samaritas.org