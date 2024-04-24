UMich pro-Palestinian maintains camp on Diag, demands university divest from Israel

Wednesday marks the third day that protesters on campus at the University of Michigan have continued their camping efforts to demand the school divest from Israel amid the ongoing war in Gaza.

Green tents popped up in the Diag on Monday, matching similar protests at other universities throughout the country. In Ann Arbor, the protesters are asking the city and the school to stop backing Israel. Banners reading "Encampment for Gaza! Divest now!" were spread out around the encampment.

One graduate worker said students were occupying the space because "instead of funding education, instead of funding living wages for every worker, the university is choosing to fund war."

FOX 2 crews returned to the University of Michigan campus on Wednesday – where the group maintained their presence. The activists wore face coverings and remained anonymous out of fear for their safety.

"As long as resistance to Israel and resistance to the occupation has existed, Zionist have sought to dodge and harass and use violence against activists and organizers," said another participant.

While the protesters maintain their encampment, they're not winning over everyone on campus. Student Jack Landstein is the vice president of engagement at Michigan Hillel and told FOX 2 that the timing of the group protesting on campus is a problem.

Pro-Palestinian protesters have set up camp on the University of Michigan to demand the school divest from Israel.

"It’s just upsetting that on the first night of Passover right before we wake up to an encampment and I can’t walk in a certain part of campus that I used to be able to go to and calling it home does get tougher." said Jack Landstein, UM Student and vice president of engagement at Michigan Hillel.

Who is behind the pro-Palestine encampment?

TAHRIR is a coalition of more than 80 organizations that are fighting for the university to divest from Israel.

The student-led movement says it advocates for "divestment from and boycott of settler colonialism, occupation, mass incarceration, apartheid, and genocide, in Palestine and beyond." With a mission of decolonizing the university, TAHRIR has four demands for the university:

Divest from companies that profit off of human rights violations committed by Israel Conduct a form inquiry into anti-Palestinian, anti-Arab, and Islamophobic racism and harassment Support and reaffirm students, faculty, and staff members who wish to support and advocate for Palestine Release a formal statement that defines the massacre in Gaza as a genocidal ethnic cleansing campaign led by Israel and aided by the United States

According to TAHRIR, UM commits more than $6 billion to investment managers that have profited from investments in "Israeli" companies and military contractors.

RELATED: Detroit police: 4 arrested, 38 citations issued during pro-Palestine protest

How has the University of Michigan responded?

In response to the encampment, the university explained that their investments are shielded form political pressures.

"Regarding the calls for divestment, the university has had a policy in place for nearly 20 years that shields the university's investments from political pressures. Much of the money invested through the university’s endowment, for example, is donor funding given to provide long-term financial support for designated purposes," according to a statement from U-M. "The Board of Regents reaffirmed its position earlier this year."

The university said they are monitoring the situation and have campus police nearby – just in case.

"Students are able to engage in peaceful protest in many places on campus and, at the same time, the university has a responsibility to maintain an environment that is conducive to learning and academic success. No one has the right to substantially disrupt university activities or to violate laws or university policies. We are working to minimize disruptions to university operations – most especially with classes ending tomorrow and the study period beginning before finals," according to the university. "Safety is always a key priority and, as such, we have increased security on campus. We are carefully monitoring the situation and remain prepared to appropriately address any harassment or threats against any member of our community."

Protesters told FOX 2 on Tuesday that they would not be leaving the Diag until the university fully divests.

"We’re not moving so come talk with us. Let's talk meaningfully about divestment," said one activist.

So far, there are no reports of arrests or violence on campus at the University of Michigan. At the University of Texas, hundreds of students walked out of class to rally for Palestine and tried to occupy part of their campus. During the protests, several people were detained and placed in handcuffs by police. The university warned protesters not to gather and that it would violate their policies.