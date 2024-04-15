Detroit police: 4 arrested, 38 citations issued during pro-Palestine protest

article

A pro-Palestinian protest involving about 60 vehicles led to four people being arrested and 38 citations issued, according to police.

The protest began in Dearborn around 12 p.m. on Monday and continued into Detroit on Michigan Avenue.

The vehicles ignored multiple traffic control signals – leading to "traffic obstructions" and "nearly causing accidents," according to preliminary information from Detroit police. Several cars were stopped for violations.

The citations were issued to drivers who blocked the intersections and lanes with their vehicles during the protest, police said. Five vehicles were impounded, and four people were arrested for "misdemeanor offenses."

Various protester vehicles were also searched by police, as captured by SkyFox.

Capruted by SkyFox on Monday, April 15, 2024



