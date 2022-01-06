Unborn baby dies after Michigan driver slides through stop sign, causing crash

A crash Wednesday in Tuscola County killed an unborn baby.

Police said an 85-year-old Caro man was in a Jeep Grand Cherokee when he was unable to stop at a stop sign at M-24 and N. Graf Road in Almer Township, about 30 miles east of Saginaw.

More News: $11K reward offered for information about robbery, shooting at Saginaw store

The driver of the Jeep slid into the path of a Chevrolet Equinox around 1:20 p.m.

A 20-year-old Akron man, was driving the Chevy, a pregnant 20-year-old woman from Akron was in the front seat, and a 3-year-old boy and 4-year-old girl were in the backseat.

Related: Baby dies after driver runs stop sign, causes crash that injured pregnant woman

The driver of the Jeep suffered minor injuries and transported himself to a hospital.

Police said there were no apparent serious or life-threatening injuries at the scene. However, the pregnant woman was taken to a hospital for an assessment, where it was discovered that the baby she was eight months pregnant with had died.

Advertisement

The crash remains under investigation. Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors, police said.