Undercover officer busts suspected scammer in Michigan, video shows

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The Brief A Michigan Sheriff's Office posted video of a man being taken into custody during a sting operation. The arrest happened after the suspect had allegedly tried scamming a woman out of her life savings.



Undercover officers from a Michigan Sheriff's Office released video from a sting operation where they took a suspected scammer into custody while he was allegedly defrauding a woman out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The Kent County Sheriff's post online is from a May 1 arrest where an officer posing as a victim places Yug Chauhan in handcuffs as soon as they hand a box to him.

Hours earlier, the sheriff's department had become aware of the alleged scam.

What we know:

Video posted on Kent County's Facebook page starts with an officer holding a package while sitting in the driver's seat of a police car.

The officer is on the phone clarifying some details before handing the package over to a man who is standing outside the car. As soon as the man takes the package, officers converge on the scene and arrest him.

The backstory:

The sheriff's department were first alerted to the scam when the owner of a local coin shop reported a 79-year-old woman had come in looking to convert her life savings into gold coins, according to WoodTV.

He was charged with fraud by false pretenses over $100,000 and using a computer to commit a crime.