University educators say the pandemic has changed how they prepare future teachers

Last week, while working on a story about the ever-changing CDC guidance in schools, a superintendent said educators weren’t taught how to deal with the pandemic in schools.

That’s what brings us to Oakland University. FOX 2 asked local colleges how has the pandemic changed the way you teach future educators?

For now, a new "normal" in our elementary and high schools includes mask-wearing and remote learning — but two years into this pandemic — those can change at a moment’s notice too.

"As a teacher, you have to expect the unexpected, just be ready to roll with the punches. I think one thing this has forced us to do is amplify that message," said Anthony Tuf Francis, coordinator of secondary education.

Tuf Francis and Cynthia Carver are a part of Oakland University’s School of Education and Human Services.



They have a hand in helping education majors prepare for future uncertainties at schools — similar to what we’ve seen since 2020.

While the curriculum and types of courses haven’t changed, there is a focus on social-emotional learning.

It’s needed as a study by the American Psychological Association shows eight out of 10 teenagers experienced more intense stress during the pandemic.

"As we think about how are we making sure our graduates are going into the schools with some heightened awareness of the needs our kids have as whole children, as learners," said Dr. Wendy Burke. "It’s really about how do we prepare educators to work with other people."

Burke is the department head of teacher education at Eastern Michigan University. EMU is also emphasizing the social-emotional concept while teaching education majors technical skills for the classroom.

"In the past we might have prepared someone to imagine themselves in a classroom and learning all the skills," Carver said. "Learning how to create lesson plans as if they are fixed entities rather than thinking about 'Hey this can change at a moment’s notice.'"

A department chair FOX 2 spoke to, said she hopes our next generation of teachers can cater to the individual learning needs of students.