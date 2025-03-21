University of Michigan students react to former OC football coach's indictment

The Brief A former University of Michigan coach is accused of hacking and obtaining private intimate photos of college athletes. Officials say Matthew Weiss hacked into computer accounts of thousands of college athletes who were mostly women. The alleged crimes began in 2015.



Students in Ann Arbor were in shock on Friday after former University of Michigan football co-offensive coordinator Matthew Weiss was accused of hacking and obtaining private photos of college athletes.

What they're saying:

According to a federal indictment, Weiss hacked into computer accounts of thousands of college athletes who were mostly women. Officials say he did this with the goal of obtaining private photographs and videos that were never intended to be shared publicly.

"I just think that it’s insane and everyone has a right to privacy, and he really should not have been able to do that," said student Liv.

"I just think it’s really gross that a member of the staff was able to access that - I feel like that's a gross overstepping of his abilities," student Seth said.

The backstory:

U-M fired the coach in 2023 after failing to cooperate with the university's investigation into the case. Meanwhile, authorities say Weiss obtained access, without authorization, to student athlete databases of more than a hundred colleges and universities across the country.

According to the indictment, Weiss kept notes on individuals whose photos and videos he looked at — comments on their bodies and sexual preferences.

The alleged crimes began in 2015, and Weiss began working for U-M in 2021, being able to access all that information that was supposed to be private.

The other side:

FOX 2 reached out to Weiss’ attorney as well as U-M for comment; so far, we have not heard back from either party.

