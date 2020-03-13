University of Mich. cancels all spring 2020 commencement events amid coronavirus

Amid the growing number of coronavirus cases in the state, the University of Michigan has announced it's canceled all of its commencement exercises.

In an announcement posted on their website, it says all Spring 2020 commencement activities across our three campuses are canceled. This includes both the large campuswide ceremonies and individual school, college and group recognition ceremonies.

U-M says they are looking at ways to celebrate 2020 graduates in the future.

Additionally, all final exams will be taken place remotely in an alternative format - and students will not be required to come to our campuses for instruction or exams for the remainder of this semester. Students who can do so are encouraged to move home as soon as possible.

The sweeping announcement comes just one day after the Ann-Arbor based school said it was suspending in-person classes and transitioning to online instruction in efforts to slow the outbreak.

Right now 12 cases have been confirmed in Michigan and several test results are still pending.

It's not clear yet if other universities will follow suit, though several others have also already suspended in-person classes.

Also on Friday, just hours before U-M made their announcement, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer put a temporary ban on events or gatherings larger than 250 people.