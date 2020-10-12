University of Michigan recruiting for a second COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial

article

The University of Michigan is asking for participants in a clinical trial of a COVID-19 vaccine, the second of its kind that Michigan Medicine is partnering in.

This trial is in partnership with Janssen, a division of Johnson & Johnson, for a double-blind phase III clinical trial to test a vaccine against COVID-19.

The trial, known as the ENSEMBLE study, will evaluate an investigational vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2).

Recruitment for the Janssen trial will begin immediately. U-M is one of several U.S. and international sites supporting the trial, which seeks to enroll a diverse group of up to 60,000 volunteers worldwide.

It is the latest trial to launch as part of Operation Warp Speed, a public/private partnership under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The Janssen study joins the AstraZeneca trial as the second COVID-19 vaccine trial recruiting at U-M. Interested participants meeting eligibility criteria can be considered for either trial when enrollment is open.

You can get more information about taking part in these trials online here.