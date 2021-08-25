University of Michigan says 91% of students have gotten COVID-19 vaccine ahead of fall semester start

As University of Michigan students head back to classes this fall, 91% of those who go to the Ann Arbor campus are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, President Mark Schlissel said.

Classes begin next week.

Schlissel said 87% of faculty and 72% of staff are fully vaccinated.

Students, staff, and faculty are required to be vaccinated. Proof of vaccination is required by Aug. 30.

Faculty and staff who do not abide could face unpaid disciplinary layoffs, ineligibility for future merit increases, and possible dismissal if they continue not to follow the requirement.

Students who haven't submitted proof or a request for an exemption or postponement will have an administrative hold placed on their accounts. This will prevent them from adding or dropping classes, registering for classes in the winter, and accessing their transcripts.

The university is also requiring masks indoors and recommending they be worn at outdoor sporting events.