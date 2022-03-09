University of Michigan to drop mask mandate on March 14

The University of Michigan will drop its mask mandate on most indoor spaces on campus including offices, residence halls, and athletic events on Monday, March 14.

The University announced that masking will be optional for those spaces on Monday but will still be required in classrooms and other instructional spaces, patient care areas, campus COVID-19 testing sites and on campus buses at least through the end of the winter term.

Instructional spaces include classrooms, teaching laboratories, and performance spaces.

Campus officials said the relaxation is due, in large part, to the high vaccination rate among students, faculty, and staff. That, combined with the improving conditions and cases in the area led to the decision that applies to members of campus, regardless of vaccination status, on the Ann Arbor, Dearborn and Flint campuses.

Additionally, guests attending Michigan athletic events will no longer be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

"As the rate of COVID-19 activity decreases on campus and our state and region moves from a 'Response' to 'Recovery' phase of the pandemic, the Campus Health Response Committee is issuing new guidance regarding COVID response on campus," said Robert Ernst, associate vice president for student life for health and wellness and CHRC director. "Mask use is still an effective strategy for enhanced personal protection, especially for those with compromised immune status, those who are not vaccinated or up to date on their COVID-19 vaccinations, and anyone with a perceived increased situational risk."

The campus reports 89% of its students and 85% of its employees are up-to-date on their COVID-19 vaccines.

