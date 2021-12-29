University of Michigan to require COVID-19 vaccine boosters, negative tests in winter semester

article

The University of Michigan ill resume in-person classes when its winter semester begins on Jan. 5.

In a letter sent to students Dec. 28, the university said the decision was based partly on the success it had in keeping infection rates low and saw high vaccine compliance during its fall semester.

"We are prioritizing student learning, the pedagogical needs of our academic programs and the enriching classroom interactions that can’t be fully replicated remotely," said President Mark Schlissel.

The approach that universities take in 2022 will largely depend on the availability of testing and severity of COVID-19 outbreaks. The current surge, driven partly by the omicron variant drove worries about if in-person schooling was safe.

However, masking and vaccinations have kept infection rates down and university officials believe that will remain the case next year.

"In addition, our classrooms — with required vaccination and masking — have remained safe throughout the pandemic. Therefore, in Ann Arbor, we do not believe an initial period of remote education will significantly diminish spread of COVID-19," said Schlissel.

Additional health measures will still be in place. They include:

