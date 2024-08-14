'Unsanctioned' Port Huron Float Down is Sunday, US Coast Guard warns of drowning danger

On Sunday, the Port Huron Float Down is expected to attract thousands of swimmers to the St. Clair River - and the US Coast Guard wants to make sure the event doesn't attract trouble.

Officers are advising people not to go - but if they do, they have a warning with a strong message of safety.

Just in Oakland County — we’ve seen nearly a dozen drownings. The most recent was an elderly boater on Sylvan Lake.

"It can happen in seconds," said Lieutenant Jr. Grade John Pope, US Coast Guard. "We’ve been out there when a big boat comes by in wake. next thing you know, the wake hits their vessel, and they’re taking on water and the vessel is sinking."

FOX 2: "What is it that you want people to know before they get on a boat and get in the water?"

"Biggest thing I can say is, make sure you have a form of communication like a radio or cell phone so you can contact someone on shore," he said.

The Coast Guard is warning people ahead of the Port Huron Float Down this weekend.

The Float Down is an annual summer tradition, which attracts thousands of people to float down the St. Clair River.

About a decade ago, a 19-year-old experienced swimmer drowned during the event. Then in 2016, strong winds and rain swept 1,500 swimmers from the US to the Canadian side of the river.

Some were stranded with no ID or money on the Canadian shoreline.

"Float Down is an unsanctioned marine event," Pope said. "We recommend people don’t partake because it’s inherently dangerous, but if you do choose to partake, we recommend people have a properly-fitted life jacket, that they have a float plan and a form of ID with them."

The Float Down’s organizers said that federal, state, and local first responders will be on hand to help.



