Update: GLWA reduces water boil advisory to 13 communities following water main break

GLWA has reduced the water boil advisory to 13 communities following a water main break at the Great Lakes Water Authority's Lake Huron facility.

An estimated 935,000 were originally affected after GLWA issued a water boil advisory for 23 communities Saturday morning.

The GLWA is working to isolate a break on the 120-inch water transmission main; the largest in the regional water distribution system. The leak was found in the early morning hours on Saturday.

The location of the leak has been found approximately one mile west of the GLWA's Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility. Crews are working on isolating the area so that they can start repairs.

Emergency connections to other mains in the system will be opened once the leak is isolated, said the GLWA.

The following communities are still under precautionary Boil Water Advisory

The Village of Almont

Bruce Township

Burtchville Township

Chesterfield Township

City of Imlay City

Lenox Township

Macomb Township

Mayfield Township

Village of New Haven

City of Rochester

Shelby Township

Washington Township

City of Romeo

"Based on further review of GLWA’s water pressure data, it does not appear that water pressure in these communities fell below the 20psi threshold for declaring a Boil Water Advisory," GLWA said in a statement.

The City of Romeo has been added to the list.

Residents under the Boil Water Advisory should not drink water without boiling it for at least one minute and then letting it cool, said the GLWA. Boiled, bottled or disinfected water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food until further notice, according to the advisory.

"Whenever a water system loses pressure for any significant length of time, precautionary measures are recommended since a loss of pressure can lead to bacterial contamination in the water system," said the GLWA. "Bacteria are generally not harmful and are common throughout our environment. Boiling water before using it will kill bacteria and other organisms that may be in the water."

The cause of the water main break is still under investigation.

Updates will be provided as information becomes available.

For more information, contact Great Lakes Water Authority Water Quality at waterquality@glwater.org or by calling (313) 926-8192 or (313) 926-8128. General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1(800) 426-4791.

