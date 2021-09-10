UPS aims to hire 100K ahead of 'record peak holiday season'

UPS said Thursday it's planning to hire 100,000 seasonal employees as it prepares for another "record peak holiday season."

The shipping and delivery company is primarily looking for full- and part-time package handlers, drivers, driver helpers and personal vehicle drivers to handle the "annual increase in package volume."

UPS expects the crush of holiday orders to begin as early as October and last through January 2022.

"With COVID-19 continuing to impact Americans, our services are more important than ever," Nando Cesarone, UPS president of U.S. operations, said.

In order to boost its staff, the company touted that it will offer "competitive wages across multiple shifts in hundreds of locations across the country."

And they are also looking to fill these roles quickly. Cesarone said many of the applicants will receive an offer within 30 minutes of applying.

FILE - A UPS facility photographed on July 12, 2021, in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)

Last year, UPS and FedEx both ramped up their staff to get ahead of the holiday rush amid a time when more consumers were relying on online shopping than ever before.

To make sure they could keep up with the demand, UPS sought out more than 100,000 seasonal employees while FedEx looked to hire about 70,000.

UPS said Thursday that nearly a third of the company’s U.S. workforce started in a seasonal position.

Representatives for FedEx have not immediately responded to FOX Business' request for comment.

Advertisement

Get updates to this story on FOXBusiness.com.