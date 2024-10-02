Upset man assaults random stranger in Troy

A man upset after quitting his job and getting into an argument with his family decided to take out his frustrations on a random person in Troy last week.

Police said the victim was walking his dog on Crooks Road between Big Beaver and Wattles around 11 a.m. Friday when a man approached him. That man yelled in the victim's face, punched the top of his head and ripped his shirt before leaving.

Officers located the suspect a short distance away in the area of Crooks and Wattles and arrested him. Police said the 27-year-old suspect from Troy told them that he walked up to the first person he saw and assaulted them after quitting his job and fighting with his family.

The man was charged with assault and battery and ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation.