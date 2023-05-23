4 hospitalized after wrong-way driver hits multiple vehicles on US-23 in Monroe and Washtenaw counties

article

Four people, including the at-fault driver, are hospitalized after a wrong-way driver hit several vehicles on US-23 on Tuesday morning.

Michigan State Police said the driver was going north in the southbound lanes of the freeway near Dundee around 8 a.m.

The wrong-way driver hit several vehicles in Monroe County and kept going. The driver hit four more vehicles near Willis Road in Ypsilanti Township. Police initially said the driver was being pursued by police, but later said no pursuit was initiated.

The drivers in the Ypsilanti Township crash suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said alcohol and/or drugs are suspected.