US education secretary visits Henry Ford College promoting free tuition opportunities

US Education Secretary Miguel Cardona was in southeast Michigan Tuesday, which included a stop at Henry Ford College in Dearborn, where a student vaccination clinic was held.

"We put together the Covid Vaccination College Challenge and Michigan came through," he said. "I get to see it in person, now."

But Cardona's first visit to Michigan is about more than shots in arms, it's also about a shot at educational opportunities by way of community colleges.

"To provide two years of community college, because we know the benefits for the students and country," he said.

The $109 billion plan to make two years of community college free for all students is part of the American Families Plan which was announced by the Biden Administration earlier this year.

It's also much like a state program called Michigan Reconnect which promises free community college tuition to residents 25 and older.

"It mirrors what I believe the President's investment in education is," he said.

Biden's American Families Plan also supports another initiative from the Administration - The American Rescue Plan, which is helping to get schools back on track as they confront challenges caused COVID-19.

"The American Rescue Plan that Congress passed to provide $130 billion to reopen schools safely and equitably," Cardona said.

Cardona believes a commitment to community college is one way to a secure future.

US Education Secretary Miguel Cardona

"The 21 percent earning potential increase if you are a community college graduate compared to a high school graduate," he said. "And that is $6,000 on average."

As Cardona pushes for higher education he believes the the commitment to get vaccinated will help keep all institutions of learning open safely.

"To recover and build back better as a country," he said.