US Transportation czar Buttigieg targets freight rail industry after toxic trainwrecks

Since 2015, there have been more than 170 hazardous material train derailments in the country -- totaling more than $2 million carloads of dangerous materials.

US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg regulates air traffic controllers and there have been recent reports that some are drunk on the job.

He's also trying to force the airlines to eliminate those bogus fees hidden in your tickets. But his number one target right now is the freight rail industry.

The Norfolk Southern train wreck in E. Palestine, Ohio, included toxic chemical cars scattered all over the place, endangering the health and safety of nearby residents in Ohio.

And Buttigeig reports the industry overall has not been very accountable.

"Customers have been frustrated, workers have been frustrated," the secretary said. "There are safety concerns."

Tim Skubick: "Are they arrogant?"

"I think they have been used to an environment where they weren't very accountable," Buttigieg said.

While there are already safety regulations the secretary reports the Biden administration has "toughened things up a lot" but other administrations were more lax.

And he's calling on Congress to beef up the safety regulations even more.

"I’m urging any member of Congress who was eager to get on TV almost year ago, to make it clear on the record where they stand on this legislation," he said.

He's hoping for a vote in the new year with fingers crossed that another toxic train wreck won't endanger you in the meantime.

Officials continue to conduct operation and inspect the area after the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, United States on February 17, 2023. The train derailment happened on Feb. 3 in which 38 cars derailed, including 11 containing hazardous




