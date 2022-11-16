UVA Shooting: Prosecutors say accused gunman Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. targeted victims

The man accused of shooting and killing three University of Virginia football players appeared before a judge Wednesday, as prosecutors revealed more information about the incident.

During the hearing, prosecutors revealed that a witness saw the suspect in the case, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., open fire on a bus that was returning from a field trip in Washington D.C. The witness described to police how the gunman targeted specific victims — many of them football players — shooting one of them as he slept. The witness also identified Jones Jr. as the gunman in the case.

Jones Jr., a former football player, appeared by video link from a local jail for the court hearing Wednesday.

He did not enter a plea to the numerous charges he faces and said he plans to hire an attorney. A judge ordered him held without bond and appointed a public defender to represent him until he secures private counsel.

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. (Henrico County Sheriff’s Office)

In addition to the three football players who were killed, the violence Sunday night left another player and a student injured. The victims who were killed were identified as Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D'Sean Perry.

Jones Jr., 22, is facing three counts of second-degree murder and firearms charges in connection with the brutal killings. Jones Jr. will also face two counts of malicious wounding and additional gun-related charges in the shooting of two other students who remain hospitalized. One of the injured was identified as Michael Hollins Jr. while the other has been identified as a female student.

The shooting triggered a massive manhunt Sunday night into the following morning. Police conducted a building-by-building search of the campus while students sheltered in place before a lockdown order was lifted late Monday morning.

Jones Jr. was taken into custody Monday by Henrico Police in Richmond, Virginia, more than twelve hours after the shooting.

A memorial outside Scott Stadium on campus continues to grow as mourners leaves flowers, stuffed animals, and notes to the three killed. Vigils have taken place each day since the shooting happened.

D'Sean Perry (l) Lavel Davis Jr. (c) Devin Chandler (r)

University of Virginia President Jim Ryan canceled classes Monday and Tuesday to give students time to mourn, reflect, and gather together. Classes resumed Wednesday on a normal schedule. Officials say undergraduate students will not be required to complete assignments or take exams before the Thanksgiving break. Faculty has been asked to be as flexible as possible with classes, attendance and coursework.

The University of Virginia athletics department also announced that the football game against Coast Carolina, scheduled for Saturday, has been canceled.

A community-wide vigil is being planned, and details are expected in the coming days.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin ordered flags over the state capital and at local, state and federal buildings to be flown at half-staff Tuesday in memory of the victims.