VA secretary meets with Detroiters following report alleging range of issues at veterans hospital

Detroit got a visit from the inspector general for the country's veterans affairs department following a report alleging substandard care at one of its facilities.

Investigators found lacking oversight that contributed to "patient harm and death" at Detroit's John D. Dingell VA Medical Center, a report first made public by the Detroit News found. On Friday, Sec. Denis McDonough spoke at a town hall where he addressed the complaints of many unsatisfied people.

"This visit is part of the effort to make sure our veterans here and our employees here know that when they raise a concern, we’re going to address it," he said.

The report also found that leaders had tried to conceal the substandard care by altering data.

Several people raised concerns with the Veterans Affairs figure during the meeting.

"I represent all the mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, uncles, aunties of veterans who been in wars and come back broken and veterans period who came here and didn’t receive world-class care," said one woman.

"You know you parachuted into the belly of the beast - Detroit," another man said.

A report released by a watchdog recently that alleged several issues ranging from leadership to not meeting recommendations from the inspector general.

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell said she raised the issue directly with the inspector.

"I went to the secretary directly," she said. "I spend a lot of time with patients here, my veterans organizations and the staff. I know what we owe the veterans."