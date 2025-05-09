Vaccines, preventative care available at weekend pet wellness clinic in Lake Orion

article

Get your pets up-to-date on their shots this weekend at a wellness clinic in Lake Orion.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 10, bring your cats and dogs to Orion Oaks County Park for vaccinations and preventative care. Microchips and pet licenses will also be available to purchase.

Pet vaccines

Pet vaccines will be $10, aside from the Lyme and canine flu vaccines, which will both cost $30.

Dog vaccines available include rabies, DHPP or DHLPP, bortetella, Lyme, and canine influenza.

Cat vaccines include rabies, FVRCP and FELV.

Other pet wellness

Heartworm tests are available for $20.

Preventatives are also available, including dewormer, flea preventative, heartworm preventative and other parasite prevention.

Event information

Appointments are not needed at the wellness clinic - just show up at the Orion Oaks Dog Park at 2301 W. Clarkston Rd. between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday. If possible, bring a copy of your pet's vaccine record.

Cash is preferred, but Visa, Mastercard, and Discover cards will also be accepted.

Dog owners are asked to make sure their dogs are in snug collars with a short leash or in a carrier. Cats should be in a carrier.