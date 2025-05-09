Expand / Collapse search

Vaccines, preventative care available at weekend pet wellness clinic in Lake Orion

By Amber Eikenberry
Published  May 9, 2025 10:58am EDT
Cocker spaniel relaxing with a cat, Canis familiaris, indoors. (Photo by: Auscape/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The Brief

    • A wellness clinic at Orion Oaks County Park will provide vaccines and other preventative care for dogs and cats this weekend.
    • Pet vaccines will be $10, aside from the Lyme and canine flu vaccines, which will both cost $30.
    • The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 10.

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Get your pets up-to-date on their shots this weekend at a wellness clinic in Lake Orion.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 10, bring your cats and dogs to Orion Oaks County Park for vaccinations and preventative care. Microchips and pet licenses will also be available to purchase. 

Pet vaccines

Pet vaccines will be $10, aside from the Lyme and canine flu vaccines, which will both cost $30.

Dog vaccines available include rabies, DHPP or DHLPP, bortetella, Lyme, and canine influenza.

Cat vaccines include rabies, FVRCP and FELV. 

Other pet wellness

Heartworm tests are available for $20.

Preventatives are also available, including dewormer, flea preventative, heartworm preventative and other parasite prevention.

Event information 

Appointments are not needed at the wellness clinic - just show up at the Orion Oaks Dog Park at 2301 W. Clarkston Rd. between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday. If possible, bring a copy of your pet's vaccine record.

Cash is preferred, but Visa, Mastercard, and Discover cards will also be accepted.

Dog owners are asked to make sure their dogs are in snug collars with a short leash or in a carrier. Cats should be in a carrier. 

The Source: This information is from Oakland County Parks and All About Animals Rescue.

