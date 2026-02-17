Valentine's Day baskets robbed from two women in Detroit allegedly by three suspects

The Brief Three men allegedly stole Valentine’s baskets from two women in Detroit. Since then, Detroit police have released a photo of a gray Dodge Charger that may be connected to the crime.



Two women in Metro Detroit say they were robbed while selling Valentine’s baskets and three men are the alleged suspects, swiping custom baskets, pretending to be customers at first.

Big picture view:

Kim Braxton says it happened on Detroit’s east side on Valentine’s Day. Since then, Detroit police have released a photo of a gray Dodge Charger that may be connected to the crime.

"I just couldn’t believe they did that to me. It’s devastating. I’m hurt right now," Braxton said.

A day before Kim went public, on the city’s west side at Greenfield and Puritan, Selina Curry says her baskets were stolen as well. She says two young men wearing masks and hoodies ran off with the merchandise.

Forced to close up shop last weekend, Selina says she now has plans for the baskets she was not able to sell.

"I’m going to donate the 30 gifts I have left. I’m going to find a shelter, a girls’ home, maybe a domestic violence shelter. I’m going to find some place where I can donate them and lift someone else’s spirit," she said.

What's next:

While some people criticized the first victim on social media, Detroit police are taking the case seriously.

If you recognize the gray Charger in the video player above believed to be connected to the robbery, you are asked to call Detroit police.