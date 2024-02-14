Get some revenge on your ex on Valentine's Day and help shelter dogs in Detroit.

Rebel Dogs Detroit is letting donors sponsor a poo bag on this holiday of love. For a $10 donation, the animal rescue will write your ex's name on a dog poop bag that will be used.

"We can throw out that bad memory for you," the rescue said. "We will even send you a photo of the bag!"

The shelter isn't the first to capitalize on Valentine's Day bitterness in the name of helping pets. Several shelters around the country, including one in West Michigan, have been writing names on the bottom of cat litter boxes in exchange for donations.

Want to sponsor a poo bag with Rebel Dogs? Here's how to donate: