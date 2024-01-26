Valentine's Day popup bar featuring festive drinks opens in Royal Oak

article

Grab a themed drink and enjoy Valentine's Day with your love or friends at Royal Oak's newest popup bar.

Cupid's Hideaway is now open in the basement of Bandit Tavern at 419 S. Main. It'll be open through Feb. 17.

The spot, which formerly housed Commune Lounge, is being transformed into themed bars throughout the years. The first popup, a "National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation" themed hangout, was open over the holiday season.

The Valentine's cocktail menu includes sparkly drinks and other festive additions, such as candy hearts.

(Photo: Cupid’s Hideaway)

Cupid's Hideaway drink menu

Punch Drunk Love - orange juice, pineapple juice, lime juice, Bacardi, Captain Morgan, grenadine

Heart of Gold - bourbon, lemon juice, honey syrup, glitter

Talk Flirty to Me - vodka, lime juice, cranberry juice, ginger beer, conversation hearts (photos here)

Love on the Rocks - cherry black pepper bourbon, Rock n Rye, chocolate bitters, pop rocks

3rd Base - Tequila Rose, Crème de Cacao, Bailey’s, whipped cream

Black Like My Soul - basil, frozen blueberry, lemon, activated charcoal, ginger beer, gin, red sand sugar

Happier Than Ever - tequila, triple sec, lime juice, simple syrup, pomegranate juice, black salt

Just Friends - vodka, hibiscus, simple syrup, triple sec, lime juice

Cupid's Hideaway hours