Vapes, donuts, Black & Milds stolen during Macomb County gas station robbery

The Brief Robbers stole Breeze vapes, Black and Mild Swisher Select Cigars, and Hostess donuts from a Macomb Township gas station. Shortly after the crime, deputies learned the suspects were at a mobile home. Four adults and one juvenile are now in custody in connection



Thieves who held up a Macomb Township gas station Wednesday are in custody after making off with vapes, donuts, and cigars.

Macomb County Sheriff's deputies were called to a Mobil at 21 Mile and Hayes just after 3:05 a.m. on reports of an armed robbery.

When deputies arrived, they learned that three people entered the store, walked through the aisles, and then approached the clerk and ordered them to the back of the store. The clerk feared the suspects had a weapon and left the store, authorities said.

The suspects then took more than 85 Breeze vapes, Black and Mild Swisher Select Cigars, and Hostess donuts before fleeing the scene in an SUV.

Around 3:30 a.m., deputies were dispatched for a welfare check at a home on Chevalier Drive in Westbridge Manor mobile home park in Macomb Township. The caller told dispatchers that the suspects from the robbery were at the home, and his girlfriend was unable to leave.

Deputies who went to the home saw several SUVs outside. When they went inside the home, they arrested a 33-year-old Clinton Township man, a 20-year-old Macomb Township man, and an 18-year-old woman from Clinton Township. An 18-year-old from Arnold, Miss. was also taken into custody.

Later that day, a juvenile was arrested.

What's next:

The sheriff's office is seeking charges against all five suspects.