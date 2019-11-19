Vegan stuffed bell pepper recipe from Detroit Pepper Company

The Detroit Pepper Company is a new carryout restaurant in Detroit. It specializes in stuffed bell peppers, pepper salads and grain bowls along with smoothies and ginger lemonade aimed to satisfy the taste buds and diets of health-conscious customers.

Owner and operator Marlin Hughes joined us on The Nine to tell us more about their food, and to make stuffed bell peppers with us. You can get the recipe below.

Recipe: Vegan Stuffed Bell Peppers

Ingredients:

4 large bell peppers cut in halves with seeds removed

½ cup of diced butternut squash (oven roasted for 20 minutes at 350 degrees)

½ cup of diced zucchini (oven roasted for 15 minutes at 350 degrees)

½ cup of diced yellow squash (oven roasted for 15 minutes at 350 degrees)

½ cup of cooked black beans

½ cup of cooked brown rice

¼ cup of cooked quinoa

16 ounces of sauce (homemade or jar) topped with your choice of cheese

(this recipe uses a vegan cheese)

Directions:

Blanch peppers in boiling, lightly salted water for 3 minutes.

Then immediately put in ice bath to shock the peppers so that they can keep their color.

Assemble and arrange the peppers on a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Lightly season with salt and pepper to taste.

Layer all ingredients:

Sauce, brown rice, quinoa, black beans, yellow squash, zucchini, butternut squash

Finally, top peppers with warm sauce and cheese and place in the oven at 375 degrees for 2 minutes.