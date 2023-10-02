Vehicle crash on SB Lodge near W Grand Blvd ties up traffic in Detroit

article

A serious injury traffic crash is being investigated by Michigan State Police it posted, on the SB Lodge freeway in Detroit Monday afternoon.

The crash took place near W. Grand Blvd just before 4 p.m. At least one vehicle, a white sedan, was involved, according to a picture by FOX 2 Photographer Howard Mitchell.

Michigan State Police tweeted to "expect delays in the area as the investigation continues."

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.

For real-time traffic updates go to the FOX 2 Traffic page HERE.

Traffic Crash Investigation:

10/2 at 3:50 PM

Location:

Southbound Lodge and W. Grand Blvd.

Synopsis:

Metro South Post troopers are investigating a serious injury traffic crash. Expect delays in the area as the investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/LxAQD2PjOm — MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) October 2, 2023



