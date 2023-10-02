Expand / Collapse search

Vehicle crash on SB Lodge near W Grand Blvd ties up traffic in Detroit

By David Komer
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit
Photo by Howard Mitchell, FOX 2 article

Photo by Howard Mitchell, FOX 2

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A serious injury traffic crash is being investigated by Michigan State Police it posted, on the SB Lodge freeway in Detroit Monday afternoon.

The crash took place near W. Grand Blvd just before 4 p.m. At least one vehicle, a white sedan, was involved, according to a picture by FOX 2 Photographer Howard Mitchell.

Michigan State Police tweeted to "expect delays in the area as the investigation continues."

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.

For real-time traffic updates go to the FOX 2 Traffic page HERE.


 