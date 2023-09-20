1 dead as vehicle crashes into Macomb County Circuit Court building in Mount Clemens

article

One person is dead after a fiery crash of a vehicle into the Macomb County Circuit Court building in Mount Clemens Wednesday night.

Photos emerged on social media showing a bright ball of flames where the crash took place. When FOX 2 photojournalists arrived at the scene, a burned-out, smoking vehicle was being tended to by firefighters.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office posted on social media that "Northbound Gratiot between Crocker and Market Street is currently closed due to a vehicle striking the Macomb County Circuit Court building. The MCSO Crash Investigation Unit has been activated please avoid the area."

It is unclear what the circumstances of the crash were.

Photo submitted by FOX 2 viewer

