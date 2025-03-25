Vehicle in Tim Horton's drive-thru crashes into nearby Dearborn Heights home

The Brief A family was nearly hit by a car in their home in Dearborn Heights. Police say a driver in a Tim Horton's drive-thru mistakenly hit their accelerator instead of their brake pedal. No injuries were reported.



A home in Dearborn Heights was struck by a car Monday night, nearly hitting a family inside.

What they're saying:

The home was located behind a Tim Hortons on Telegraph and Warren, where police say a car drove through two big trees from the drive-thru, concrete blocks, another metal fence and then into Majid Iqbal's house a little after 9 p.m.

"The whole kitchen destroyed, bathroom, the tub is leaking the whole walls the fridge, the stove, everything damaged," he said.

Majid, his wife and three kids were just finishing eating for Ramadan when they heard the crash, where the car nearly hit the wall near his nine-year-old son.

Dig deeper:

According to Paul Vanderplow of the Dearborn Heights Police, the driver of the white Lexus was in her 70s, but apparently just confused the brake pedal for the accelerator.

Luckily, she was not hurt either.

Ron Charara owns the Tim Horton's where the incident began, who says he is not even shocked.

"You know what, nowadays nothing surprises me," he said. "You got a lot of goofy people out there. Nothing surprises me."

Thankfully, everything is insured and should be taken care of.