Vehicles, building damaged after 2 dozen shots fired in parking lot of Royal Oak Township condo

Buildings and vehicles were damaged by gunfire in the parking lot of a Royal Oak Township condo on Thursday night.

Michigan State Police were called to the 21000 block of S. Hart Place by a neighbor who said they heard about 25 gunshots around 7:25 p.m. When troopers arrived, they found six vehicles that had been shot, and the building had been struck as well. No one was hurt.

Police found multiple spent shell casings of two calibers in the parking lot and on the sidewalk, meaning that at least two weapons were used.

Troopers spoke to witnesses and learned that one saw a younger male running from the scene, though it isn't clear how he may have been involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Michigan State Police at 855-MICH-TIP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.