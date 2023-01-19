Veteran Detroit firefighter accused of selling drugs

A veteran Detroit firefighter is facing charges for selling drugs.

FOX 2 is not releasing the name of the 49-year-old firefighter because he has not been formally arraigned. The drugs he is accused of selling are hydrocodone, Vicodin and Adderall.

He is charged in Eastpointe with delivery and manufacturing of a controlled substance less than 50 grams, which is a seven-year felony. He is facing the same charge in Roseville.

In Warren he faces more charges: Delivery of a controlled substance more than 50 grams, which is a 20-year felony. We are being told today he's also facing three other felonies in that city.

The 15-year veteran of DFD is a resident of Grosse Pointe Park and is said to be well-liked among his colleagues.

His arraignments will likely take place Friday for those three cities, although others could be involved.

Chief James Harris from the Detroit Fire Department said they will not "tolerate any criminal activity at all, but they will conduct their own internal investigation.

As of right now, he is presumed innocent until proven guilty.



