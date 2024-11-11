Veteran on a mission to help others at Corewell Health in Troy

It is a terrifying struggle some US Veterans deal with on a day-to-day basis; Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

It is a harsh reality for many, including John Freds who stood up for his country during his military service as an Army Specialist. He also knew he had to stand up for himself if he were to win this new battle.

"I struggled with PTSD when I first got back. I was unable to hold down a job," Freds said. "I eventually went to school to become a nurse."

It was a career that opened the door to a new awakening, as Freds is now a nurse educator at Corewell Health.

"What I found is that by helping other people as a nurse, it healed my soul and all those wounds that I created being in the military," he said.

On Veterans Day, Freds shared this advice for any veteran who is facing struggles as they leave service.

"You need to share it to get it out," he said. "Speak up, don’t hold it in. Don’t let it well up until it becomes a real issue. Go talk to somebody."

As Freds works to encourage other veterans, he spent the holiday with Corewell Health Beaumont Troy Hospital President, Nancy Susick. A nurse who retired with the rank of captain from the US Navy Reserve in 2012, after 24 years of service.

On Monday, they passed out blankets and comforters made by Corewell volunteers.

"The quilts that we pass out are for the veterans who are in the hospital currently. We pass them out to recognize them as veterans," Freds said.

It is a way to say thank you for their service and sacrifice.

"You spend years and years in the military. Sometimes you get thanks. Sometimes you don’t. So it’s nice to have someone bring you something that will say thank you," he said.

