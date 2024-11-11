Veterans Day freebies: Emagine offering free movie tickets for vets, active military members

Military members can catch a movie for free on Monday in celebration of Veterans Day.

Emagine Theatres in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, and Wisconsin will give veterans and active military members a ticket to see one movie of their choice.

To get this deal, servicemembers and vets can show their military ID or discharge paperwork at the box office. Free tickets cannot be claimed ahead of time.

Find a theater and see what's playing here.

RELATED: Free food, drinks, and more on Veterans Day 2024