Expand / Collapse search

Veterans Day freebies: Emagine offering free movie tickets for vets, active military members

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  November 11, 2024 9:09am EST
Military
FOX 2 Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Military members can catch a movie for free on Monday in celebration of Veterans Day.

Emagine Theatres in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, and Wisconsin will give veterans and active military members a ticket to see one movie of their choice. 

To get this deal, servicemembers and vets can show their military ID or discharge paperwork at the box office. Free tickets cannot be claimed ahead of time. 

Find a theater and see what's playing here.

RELATED: Free food, drinks, and more on Veterans Day 2024

Featured

Free Veterans Day food: Michigan restaurants, coffee shops, and more celebrating the military on Nov. 11
article

Free Veterans Day food: Michigan restaurants, coffee shops, and more celebrating the military on Nov. 11

To thank veterans and servicemembers for their sacrifices, restaurants around Michigan are offering free food on Veterans Day, which is Monday, Nov. 11.