Vice President Mike Pence making campaign stop in Waterford Township Thursday

Vice President Mike Pence is making a campaign stop today in Michigan, one of 2020's battleground states this election.

He'll be hosting a Make America Great Again! event in Waterford Township at 12:30 p.m.

The event will be streamed live below and on FOX 2's Facebook.

The campaign stop will be held at Barnstormers, a flight training academy located at 1675 Airport Road.

Only 12 days separate the event from the election. Michigan's 16 electoral votes are among the most sought after in the race. Won by then-candidate Donald Trump with only 10,000, the historically blue state's margins placed it in the crosshairs of states Democrats are itching to get back.

The Midwest region's importance to Trump's electoral chances is why he's made several campaign stops in the state, including one last weekend in Muskegon.