Detroit Grand Prix parking and transportation guide

The Brief The Detroit Grand Prix is scheduled for May 29-31. Many roads will be closed for the event, but public transportation will be available to help the crowds get around. Parking spots can also be reserved in advance to help attendees prepare for the weekend.



Large crowds are expected to fill Detroit this weekend for the Grand Prix.

More traffic than usual combined with road closures for the on-street races means getting around will be a bit tricky.

When is the Detroit Grand Prix?

The Detroit Grand Prix will be held Friday, May 29 through Sunday, May 31.

Detroit Grand Prix parking

Only one parking garage within the Grand Prix footprint, the Franklin Garage, will be open during the event, and those spaces are only available to book in person at the box office in the Renaissance Center through May 27. Franklin Garage spots are limited, and cost $75 for Friday and $100 on Saturday and Sunday.

Other parking options outside of the venue are much cheaper and can be booked in advance.

As of Tuesday morning, Spot Hero has parking spots in parking lots Friday for as low as $10 to $15, though most spaces are $20 and above.

Book a spot here.

Getting around Detroit for the Grand Prix

With many road closures going into effect for the event, public transportation will be one of the best ways to get around Detroit during the Grand Prix.

The QLINE

QLINE rides are free. The streetcar has 12 stops along Woodward. It runs from 8 a.m. to midnight on Mondays through Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays.

The commuter lot near the Detroit Amtrak station is an option for hassle-free parking near the QLINE. The Wayne State University park and ride lot is available for $5 on weekends. Lot 12 at 6050 Woodward is a quick walk to the QLINE Amsterdam station.

People Mover

The People Mover will run on an extended schedule on Grand Prix weekend. It will operate from 5 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday, and 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Like the QLINE, the People Mover is free.

Buses

DDOT and Smart Buses will operate on their normal schedule with modified routes due to road closures.

MoGo

MoGo bike stations are around Detroit, making it easy to get around on two wheels.

There are several options for using the bikes:

- Pay As You Go Pass: $1 to unlock, 25 cents a minute

- 1 Hour Pass: $10

- Explore the City (unlimited number of trips up to 60 minutes in duration and is available for three days): $15

- Prepaid Pass (Two hours of ride time that can be broken up into several trips or used all at once): $18

- Monthly Pass (Unlimited number of 60-minute trips for 30 days): $20

- Annual Pass (Unlimited number of 60-minute trips for one year): $90

- Access pass (Unlimited number of 60-minute trips for one year for people on Food Assistance, Cash Assistance/Family Independence, Medicaid, Health Michigan Plan, Children's Special Health Care Services, and Child Care Assistance): $5

See the MoGo station map here.

Rideshare

Designated rideshare drop-off locations will be available on Fort Street, between Washington and Shelby, between the 200 and 300 blocks of West Fort Street, and on Riopelle between Jefferson and Woodbridge.

Detroit Grand Prix road closures

Closed until 5 a.m. June 2

Woodward between Larned and State Street, full closure

Cadillac Square from Randolph to Bates, local traffic only

Cadillac Square between Bates and Woodward, full closure

Closed until 5 a.m. June 3

Atwater from Civic Center Drive to Bates, local traffic only

Atwater from Bates to Riopelle, full closure

Bates from Jefferson to Atwater, full closure

Closed until 5 a.m. June 4

Beaubien from Larned to Jefferson, full closure

Beaubien from Jefferson to Atwater, local traffic only. Motorists should follow posted signs.

Renaissance Drive, local traffic only. Motorists should follow posted signs.

Randolph from Larned to Jefferson, full closure

I-375 southbound service drive from Larned to Jefferson eastbound, full closure

From I-375, Jefferson eastbound exit open to local traffic only

I-375 northbound service drive from Larned to Jefferson eastbound, full closure

St. Antoine from Jefferson to Woodbridge, local traffic only

St. Antoine from Woodbridge to Atwater, full closure

Rivard from Jefferson to Atwater, full closure

Rivard from Larned to Jefferson, full closure

Eastbound Jefferson at M-10 to Rivard, full closure

Closed through June 4

St. Antoine from Larned to Jefferson eastbound, local traffic only

Brush from Larned to Jefferson eastbound, local traffic only

Griswold from Larned to Jefferson eastbound, local traffic only

E. Jefferson service road between Washington Blvd. and Griswold, full closure

W. Jefferson service road between Griswold and Shelby St., full closure

Additionally, Woodbridge from St. Antoine to Rivard and Woodbridge from Riopelle to Rivard will be open for local traffic only through June 5. Southbound I-375 will remain open only to local traffic, while both directions of Jefferson will be open only for local and tunnel traffic.

The southbound Lodge Freeway will close entirely from Larned to Griswold for the event.