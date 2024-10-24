Victim hospitalized after Dearborn Heights shooting

article

One person was wounded in a shooting Wednesday night in Dearborn Heights.

Officers responded to a shots fired call in the area of Hazel Street and Powers Avenue just after 11:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a victim who had been shot and transported them to a hospital, where they are listed as stable.

Numerous shell casings were recovered from the scene of what police called a targeted attack.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det./Sgt. Dave Mahood at 313-277-7707.