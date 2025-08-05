Victim waiting for gas along I-94 hit by driver who fell asleep

EDITOR'S NOTE: Police initially said that the victim had died, but later provided an update that he was still alive.

The Brief A man was hit while waiting for his brother to bring him gas along I-94 in Ypsilanti Township early Sunday. Police said the driver who hit him had fallen asleep. Drugs and/or alcohol are suspected in the deadly crash.



A man waiting for his brother to bring him gas along I-94 in Ypsilanti Township over the weekend was critically injured when another driver, who may have been impaired, fell asleep behind the wheel and hit him.

Michigan State Police were called to westbound I-94 at the Wiard Road exit around 5 a.m. after a vehicle hit a pedestrian.

The backstory:

When troopers got to the scene, they spoke to the victim's brother, who told them his 30-year-old brother had called and asked him to bring gas for his 2006 Ford F-150, which was stopped on the right shoulder of the exit ramp. The brother said he got to the scene and saw a pickup truck driving into the woods along the freeway, while his brother's truck had been hit.

The brother said he also found his brother lying in the road near his truck. He was taken to a hospital, where he is in critical condition.

Through their investigation, police learned that the victim was standing outside his pickup truck when he was hit by a 50-year-old man driving a 2022 Ford F-150. According to police, the at-fault driver had fallen asleep and struck the victim's truck before hitting the victim and continuing into the woods. That driver suffered minor injuries.

Dig deeper:

Police said it appears that alcohol and/or drugs may have been factors in the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.

