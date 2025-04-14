Victory Inn closing: Community says goodbye to beloved Warren restaurant

The Brief Victory Inn in Warren is closing Monday. The owners of the beloved bar and restaurant are retiring. Sheetz bought the land, so the building is expected to be demolished to make way for a new gas station.



A beloved Warren restaurant that has been family-owned and operated for nearly eight decades is closing Monday.

Victory Inn patrons have one last day to stop by the restaurant at 12 Mile and Mound before the building is demolished.

Over the years, the restaurant has become a gathering place for autoworkers due to its location. It was also a hot spot for bus drivers who would stop for sliders, said customer Jim Wheelock.

Victory Inn held a going-away party over the weekend, drawing crowds who will miss the longtime bar.

"We're going to miss this place so much," one customer said.

What's next:

The owners of Victory Inn are retiring.

"This community, Warren, is probably the best city. I'm not moving out," co-owner Beverly Suida said. "First question people ask - ‘Are you going to Florida?’ No, I love Warren, I love Michigan, I'm here to stay."

Suida said that maybe the community could catch her bartending somewhere nearby, but she doesn't have an exact plan for her future once her restaurant closes.

As for the Victory Inn space - the land was purchased by Sheetz. The building will be demolished, and a Sheetz gas station could open as soon as next year.