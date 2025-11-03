Video: 19-year-old Detroit man charged in stolen car chase and crash

New police video of a high-speed chase with the suspect speeding over 100 miles per hour in a stolen car - and later crashed and injured an innocent bystander -- was released Monday.

The backstory:

A Dodge Challenger stolen at 3 a.m. Friday from Henry Ford Hospital Southfield was pursued into Detroit by police who called off the chase due to excessive speeds.

Moments later at about 3:30 a.m. the suspect, Kaleb Neal, then crashed into another vehicle sending a Toyota Corolla careening into a building at Lahser and Grand River.

Neal, 19, of Detroit, was arrested on camera after a brief foot chase. The 25-year-old victim in the other car is still hospitalized in critical condition with bone fractures and lacerations but his injuries are not life-threatening.

Police found a stolen Glock pistol with an extended magazine and a pro-pad which Police Chief Elvin Barren said is used in stealing cars. Published reports say ProPads clone key fobs.

The gun, stolen out of Detroit a month ago, was found after it was ejected from the crash.

The recovered stolen Glock with an extended magazine. Credit: Southfield police.

Dashcam video shows the red Dodge Challenger fleeing officers and at one point speeding away from three cruisers that attempted to box in the vehicle.

"When we have vehicle pursuits, whether they're terminated or not ... the sole responsibility of this pursuit ending in an accident is the suspect driver," Barren said. "Police officers acted according to our policies and procedures."

Neal has no previous crimes, but Barren said multiple police agencies have reached out to Southfield for more information, adding that he is a person of interest in crimes committed in their cities.

The recovered ProPad. Credit Southfield police.

Dashcam video shows police spot the suspect, pursue and eventually arrest Neal who attempted to run from the crash scene, they said.

The lead officer pursuing the Challenger can be seen turning off his lights and siren and slowing down once the chase went into Detroit.

The chief said traffic was light at the time but that crossing into a new city, it was a gut instinct to end the pursuit at the time.

Barren said he does understand that police pursuits creates some worry among the public and added that they won't always be perfect.

"We're going to continue to, continue to pursue vehicles responsibly. We're going to use our pit maneuvers, will continue to box suspects in," he said. "And then if its the appropriate time, we will continue to terminate pursuits. But imagine, a world where police do not pursue suspects - you're talking about total anarchy. And so we're going to continue to set the tone.

"We'll follow, policies and procedures, but we're going to set a tone that if you come in through our city with a crime, there will be an attempt to bring you into custody."

Neal is charged with five counts in Wayne County including fleeing second degree and reckless driving causing serious impairment of a body function, and given a $50,000 cash bond.

He is expected in Oakland County court on Tuesday morning, where it is expected that he will be charged with six counts.

Suspect Kaleb Neal