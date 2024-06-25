VIDEO: 4 rescued from capsized boat on Lake St. Clair

Choppy waters flipped a boat, leading to a water rescue on Lake St. Clair on Sunday.

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Marine Division was dispatched to the lake about a mile east of the mouth of the Clinton River around 3:05 p.m. because four people were in the water.

The four fishermen were wearing life jackets and holding onto their boat, which had filled with water from waves and capsized.

Deputies navigated the choppy waters to rescue the four.

"This group of boaters made the best decision possible when they chose to wear life jackets on their outing," said Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham. "I sincerely appreciate the efforts of our Marine Division rescuing these individuals and ensuring they made it safely back to shore."