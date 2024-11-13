Video captures Farmington Hills police making rough arrest

A rough arrest caught on camera has many in Farmington Hills questioning what happened.

Cell phone video showed a Farmington Police officer struggling with a suspect in the parking lot of Shiawassee Park on Sunday. It has become the talk of a town of over 11,000 people. FOX 2 went and talked with residents.

"I think once somebody’s cuffed it’s pretty hard for them to do much," said one resident.

"I like the fact that they took him to the grass so that he wouldn’t get hurt on the concrete," said another.

It all took place around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. The video shows an officer forcing the suspect in handcuffs to the ground as another person watches with their hands up.

It is not clear who that person is, but police confirm the man on the ground was wanted for an alleged domestic violence incident that took place moments before, near the intersection of Farmington Road and Grand River.

Neighbors told FOX 2 that several witnesses called the police after seeing a couple fighting. Investigators say the man was later spotted about half a mile away in the park.

"There’s no reason for police to use violence unless they are afraid for their life," said one resident.

Farmington City officials say they are now checking to see if the officer may have violated any Department protocols. Some residents agree.

"When something like that happens, especially in the world right now, police brutality and violence and not being held accountable for things have been a big issue, so I think it would be smart for the department to release that footage if it’s not going to affect what they’re doing, obviously."

Officials told FOX 2 that an investigation is ongoing and will release information once they have everything sorted out.

