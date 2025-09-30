Video captures Lake Orion woman getting arrested after allegedly running over people in Warren

The Brief A mother from Lake Orion was charged after allegedly running down ten pedestrians with her Jeep. 30-year-old Rachele Ricklefs was hauled off by Warren police, and she went with a fight. Police say she was picking up pedestrians randomly to run over in parking lots.



A Lake Orion mother went on a rampage, police say, randomly running down ten pedestrians. The incident spanned two counties and several cities, with her two children being in the car.

Big picture view:

30-year-old Rachele Ricklefs was hauled off by Warren police and she went with a fight, allegedly biting and kicking officers at a Walmart off Van Dyke near 15 Mile Road.

It started in Royal Oak on Friday night when she had her 12-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter in her SUV.

Police say she was picking up pedestrians randomly to run over in parking lots.

Dig deeper:

Ten people in all were affected, all with minor injuries, but one with broken bones. When she allegedly got to Clawson, her son escaped from the SUV, but her daughter was with her during the several-hour ordeal as she headed east, allegedly hitting people along the way.

"I can only imagine what it was like," said Warren Police Lt. John Gajewski. "How scared they must’ve been to be in the car. That's something no officer, no parent in the community wants to see a child in. So just a wide range of emotions and a scenario we certainly can’t plan for, we certainly can’t train for, and definitely one that is very unique."

What's next:

She racked up 18 felonies and is being held on a $750,000 bond. Police sources tell FOX 2 she’s actually a clerk with the Oakland County Circuit Court.