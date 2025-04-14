Video: DoorDash driver attacks restaurant owner over bathroom dispute

The Brief The owner of Amigos Tacos was beaten by two men on camera after a dispute over a bathroom. He said a DoorDash driver became incensed and returned with a friend after the victim began calling 911. At that point the man was beaten and kicked. Police have arrested one suspect.



A St. Clair Shores restaurant owner was assaulted and beaten it happened Saturday night at Amigos Tacos on Greater Mack.

"All over it was like huge, big bruises, big bumps," he said. "It was rally bad all over my head, (that's where they were) hitting me the most, and my back, because I was on the floor just trying to save myself."

The backstory:

It started out as a dispute with a DoorDash driver over the men's restroom.

"I was in the middle of fixing the bathroom - it wasn’t done yet, it wasn’t connected to piping or water - he didn’t care, he use the bathroom anyway," he said.

FOX 2: "So the toilet wasn’t usable?"

"No it wasn’t," he said.

FOX 2: "He used it anyway?"

"Yes," he said.

The business owner was angry and frustrated. He refused to give the DoorDash driver the food he was picking up.

"He took the food, he threw it on the floor," said the victim. "He was acting so violent, and he smashed the food on the floor."

The suspect left but came back with a second person.

"He heard that I was calling 911 - he got so upset he started beating me up - punching me in the face," he said.

And then as they were leaving, the restaurant owner says they broke one of his windows.

St. Clair Shores police have arrested the DoorDash driver - and they’ve identified the second suspect.

Meanwhile, the owner is recovering physically, but how he is doing emotionally is another matter.

"I don’t know what to say about that - confused, you know?" he said. "Because I don’t want any problems, but I don’t know how to stop him."

The Source: Information for this story was gathered from police and the victim of the assault, who provided FOX 2 with video.



