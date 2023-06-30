Video: Ferndale police officer dragged during traffic stop, fights to control steering wheel

A driver during a Ferndale police stop tries to get away - putting the officer's life in danger - dragged, while fighting over the steering wheel.

Donald Brezzell had been pulled over for going more than 30 miles over the speed limit - and took off after being pulled over.

The officer had to grab onto the steering wheel as the suspect attempted to drive away.

Police video: "Don’t try to take off, relax."

That Ferndale police officer struggled with Brezzell, he was inside the vehicle when Brezzell sped away.

The officer fought for control of the vehicle.

Police video: "Stop bro, stop, we’re gonna crash," the officer said.

Brezzell eventually pulled into a Kroger parking lot - and when the suspect wouldn’t get out, he was dragged from the vehicle.

Police video: "Don't tase me bro," Brezzell said.

Police video: "Get out of the car," the officer said.

As the officer was handcuffing Brezzell, he explained how dangerous the situation was.

Police video: "You almost "bleeping" killed me," the officer said. "Over what dude, for what?"

Besides those alleged high speeds at the intial stop near Wyoming and Eight Mile, the officer said Brezell had a fake ID and he couldn’t even find a VIN on the vehicle.

The officer said he had an abrasion on his arm.. and injuries to his legs and knees from being dragged.

Brezell was charged with resisting and obstructing and fleeing and eluding.